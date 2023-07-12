Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after purchasing an additional 829,784 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,530,000 after purchasing an additional 681,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,826,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,080,000 after purchasing an additional 100,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $370,013,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $87.43 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $90.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.56 and its 200 day moving average is $83.47. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

