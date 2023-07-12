Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 1,274 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,492,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $70.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.54 and its 200 day moving average is $70.07. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

