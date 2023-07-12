Tower Bridge Advisors Lowers Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 116,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 436,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,294,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG opened at $150.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.40 and a 52-week high of $150.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.64.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $169.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.47.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

