Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Sells 411 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average is $41.28. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $203.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

