Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 59,838 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1,050.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,534 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 59,838 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.1 %

F stock opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on F. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.