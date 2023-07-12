Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 229 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIN. HSBC lifted their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Linde Stock Performance

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $366.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $366.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.02. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $383.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Linde’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.