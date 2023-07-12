Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,502 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK stock opened at $212.05 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.94 and a 52 week high of $235.01. The company has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $970,543. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.84.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

