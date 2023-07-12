Arlington Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,655 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 461,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,953.6% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 104,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 99,635 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 191.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 130,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 85,927 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 191,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 23.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Regions Financial news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regions Financial Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

NYSE:RF opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

