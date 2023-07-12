Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,028 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,042 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.08% of Autodesk worth $37,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Autodesk by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the software company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the software company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,533.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $212.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.94 and a 12-month high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.84.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

