Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 7,800 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of DuPont de Nemours worth $18,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

DD stock opened at $71.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.24 and its 200-day moving average is $70.53.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

