450 Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Acquired by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Equifax by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Equifax by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.20.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $231.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.89 and its 200 day moving average is $209.76. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $238.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,345,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at $9,628,551.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

