RIA Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

RIA Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,436 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 96,834 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,358,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189,613 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,682,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,134,486,000 after acquiring an additional 562,742 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,893,493,000 after acquiring an additional 34,553,565 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.19. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $51.36. The company has a market capitalization of $147.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

