Valley National Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 128,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,346,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1,187.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after buying an additional 40,694 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 19.2% during the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 15,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its stake in Ecolab by 35.0% during the first quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 4,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 7,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $184.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.30. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The company has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $192,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECL. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Northcoast Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.93.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.