Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Cummins by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

Cummins Stock Up 1.4 %

CMI stock opened at $256.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.29 and a 200-day moving average of $236.24. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.60 and a fifty-two week high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0168 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

