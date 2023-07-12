Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $590,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP stock opened at $183.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.20 and a 200-day moving average of $182.04. The company has a market capitalization of $253.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.53%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.58.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

