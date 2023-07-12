Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Chart Industries stock opened at $161.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.77 and a 200-day moving average of $127.56. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.44 and a 52 week high of $242.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -805.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.05. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $537.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $140.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.44.

About Chart Industries

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.