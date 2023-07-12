Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.8% of Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MRK opened at $108.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.52 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,766,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.