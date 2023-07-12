Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Boosted by Analyst

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cummins in a research note issued on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.94 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.89. The consensus estimate for Cummins’ current full-year earnings is $19.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cummins’ FY2024 earnings at $19.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.99 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMI. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

Cummins Trading Up 1.4 %

Cummins stock opened at $256.59 on Wednesday. Cummins has a 52 week low of $191.60 and a 52 week high of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Cummins Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.0168 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,133,000. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 36,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.3% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

