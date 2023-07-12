Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Aflac by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 338,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,174 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 91,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,607,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,241,557.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,649,767 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aflac Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on AFL. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Aflac stock opened at $70.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.04 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.