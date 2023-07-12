Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,033 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $9,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 52,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $111.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.13 and a 1-year high of $148.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,728.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hanover Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently -10,800.00%.

THG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

