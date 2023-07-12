Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Has $21.96 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 273.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,500 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $89.49 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

