Parallel Advisors LLC Has $14.93 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 67.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,594 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $462.87 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $480.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $588.16.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

