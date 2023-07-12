Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 16,362.5% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,019 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $183.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.04. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $253.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.58.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

