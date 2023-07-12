Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $18,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Paychex by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,228,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,503,000 after purchasing an additional 125,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,919,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,345,000 after purchasing an additional 105,504 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,164,000 after purchasing an additional 651,753 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 102,768.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Paychex by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,207,000 after purchasing an additional 336,299 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.87.

Insider Activity at Paychex

Paychex Price Performance

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $2,655,565. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAYX stock opened at $118.14 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $139.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

