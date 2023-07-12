Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,673 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dohj LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $89.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.