Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 64,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 205.9% during the first quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $393,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.1 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $108.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $84.52 and a one year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

