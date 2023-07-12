Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 132 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.87.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $118.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.20 and a 200 day moving average of $111.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $139.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,565. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

