Humankind Investments LLC Sells 448 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Humankind Investments LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after buying an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $89.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

