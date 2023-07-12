American National Bank Acquires 539 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 201.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315,989 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,159,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $155,410,000 after buying an additional 1,597,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,357,000 after buying an additional 1,155,331 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $38,802,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,072,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $77,411,000 after buying an additional 852,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

