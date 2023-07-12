Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,513 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $859,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,353 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after purchasing an additional 994,879 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $77,871,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 919,282 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $209,955,000 after acquiring an additional 297,117 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $213.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.16. The company has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.15.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

