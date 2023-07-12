IAG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 50 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Wedbush dropped their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

HD stock opened at $313.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a market cap of $315.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

