Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 444 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sky Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 2.1% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.63.

NYSE:CVX opened at $158.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $299.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.20. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

