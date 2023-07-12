Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 257 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $158.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.20. The stock has a market cap of $299.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.63.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

