AKO Capital LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AKO Capital LLP lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,035,255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 183,589 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 7.0% of AKO Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AKO Capital LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $458,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Visa by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,683,673,000 after purchasing an additional 640,839 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,067,232,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,602 shares of company stock valued at $33,336,374. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.52.

Shares of V stock opened at $240.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $450.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.54. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $240.70.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

