3,609 Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Purchased by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,634,000 after acquiring an additional 45,704,805 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $384,439,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,452,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,085,000 after buying an additional 673,732 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,161,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,719,000 after buying an additional 1,504,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,821,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,862,000 after buying an additional 1,650,788 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

DFUV stock opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $35.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average is $33.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

