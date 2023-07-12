Arlington Partners LLC Acquires 1,500 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 404.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.5% in the first quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 158,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 189,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,938,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $3,174,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $720,000. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 193,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $12,705,704.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,160,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,947,591.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $233,305.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,776,159 shares in the company, valued at $447,710,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 193,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $12,705,704.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,160,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,947,591.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,085,066 shares of company stock valued at $135,100,337 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 2.8 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.85.

Shares of APO stock opened at $77.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of -32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $78.25.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 103.06%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.78 million. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -71.07%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.