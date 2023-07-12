Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $423,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $62.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -327.11, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,512,025.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $5,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,512,025.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,087 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,305. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

