Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 100,697.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,811,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,551,259,000 after purchasing an additional 50,761,361 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,620,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 189,427 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,064,000 after acquiring an additional 106,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,358,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,828.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,499,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,731 shares in the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

MMP stock opened at $63.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.90. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $64.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.71.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 76.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Free Report)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.