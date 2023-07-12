Tower Bridge Advisors Has $422,000 Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $148.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.18. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $108.82 and a 12-month high of $162.89.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 6.95%. Equities analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

