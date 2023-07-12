WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Announces $0.83 Quarterly Dividend

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

WD-40 has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. WD-40 has a dividend payout ratio of 58.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WD-40 to earn $5.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 Stock Performance

WDFC stock opened at $229.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.74. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $145.16 and a twelve month high of $234.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96 and a beta of -0.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $141.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WDFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on WD-40 from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at WD-40

In other news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 420 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer acquired 168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,085.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $273,992.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 950 shares of company stock worth $170,126 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 1,805.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

(Get Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.