Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Trading Down 1.9%

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.33 and last traded at $59.76. Approximately 518,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,481,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.89.

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Nutrien from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Nutrien from $82.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.16.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.89. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

