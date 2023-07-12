E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $160.12 million for the quarter. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 147.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

E2open Parent Stock Performance

Shares of E2open Parent stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. E2open Parent has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded E2open Parent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on E2open Parent from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at E2open Parent

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E2open Parent

In other news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $69,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,155.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $199,940 over the last quarter. 5.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in E2open Parent by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 513.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth $61,000.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

