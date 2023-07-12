Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Gap Down to $57.30

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.30, but opened at $55.97. Corteva shares last traded at $55.69, with a volume of 831,435 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, VNET Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.47.

Corteva Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average of $59.52. The firm has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

