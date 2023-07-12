Arlington Partners LLC Grows Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,390.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43 and a beta of 0.79. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,458.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,349.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,336.33.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $17.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $16.23 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 78.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,220.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Morgan E. Housel purchased 19 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, with a total value of $25,283.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 330 shares in the company, valued at $439,131. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 194 shares of company stock valued at $260,642. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.