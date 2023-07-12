The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KR opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

