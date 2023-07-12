GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $383,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 99.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454,328 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after buying an additional 73,429,036 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,955,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,117,000 after purchasing an additional 157,566 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,740,000 after purchasing an additional 80,408 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,407,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,220,000 after purchasing an additional 166,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,384,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,055,000 after purchasing an additional 185,373 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $143.33 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.21 and a twelve month high of $160.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

