ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,064 Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 21,080.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,684,000 after buying an additional 2,628,267 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $99,807,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 652.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 629,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,579,000 after buying an additional 545,420 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,752,000 after buying an additional 368,504 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,163,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,251,000 after buying an additional 344,989 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

VPL stock opened at $69.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.54 and its 200 day moving average is $68.02. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $72.65.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.