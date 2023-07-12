Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 180 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after buying an additional 6,682,725 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $192,019,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,689,000 after buying an additional 805,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,808,000 after buying an additional 645,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,319,000 after buying an additional 510,799 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.5 %

CHD stock opened at $97.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.02. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $100.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $1,115,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,062.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $1,115,305.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,062.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,302 shares in the company, valued at $414,153.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

