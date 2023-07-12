GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,129 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNSO. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,918,000. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 426,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 54,147 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MINISO Group in the first quarter valued at $1,580,000. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MNSO opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.13. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.21.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $430.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

