MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,868,000 after purchasing an additional 77,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,109,000 after acquiring an additional 37,252 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,751,000 after acquiring an additional 129,688 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,619,000 after acquiring an additional 67,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 545,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on MYRG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MYR Group from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

MYR Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $140.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.37. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.97 and a 52-week high of $141.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.32. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $811.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.